Insider Selling: Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells 15,169 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 15,169 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 409.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,455 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

