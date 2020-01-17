Insider Selling: Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $195.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $196.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 23.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

