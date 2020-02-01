Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth about $29,612,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,901,000 after purchasing an additional 517,850 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,968,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 130.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 302,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth about $7,730,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

