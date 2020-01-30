Insider Selling: Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Green Thumb Industries Inc (CNSX:GTII) insider Pete Albert Kadens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,500.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading