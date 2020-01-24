Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $178,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,110.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $48,970.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,924.67 and a beta of 1.24. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of GrubHub from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,636,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after purchasing an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 677,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 160,114 shares during the last quarter.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

