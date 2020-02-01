Insider Selling: HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 9,255 Shares of Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. HB Fuller Co has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HB Fuller by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HB Fuller by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

