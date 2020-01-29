Insider Selling: Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Sells 6,420 Shares of Stock

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $85.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HQY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?