Insider Selling: Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Sells 11,300 Shares of Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00.

Hill International stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Hill International Inc has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $95.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

