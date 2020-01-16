Insider Selling: Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,215,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,632.52.

Shares of HRH stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.

About Hillcrest Petroleum

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

