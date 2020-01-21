Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells 2,381 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $868.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ichor by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

