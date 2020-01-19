Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 53,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?