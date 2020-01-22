Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $283,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 77.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 97.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

