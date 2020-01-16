Insider Selling: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Insider Sells 3,015 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicole Giles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99.

JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

