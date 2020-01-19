Insider Selling: Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total value of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 3 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,039 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of £151.17 ($198.86).

JDG stock opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,252.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,258.04. Judges Scientific PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The company has a market cap of $311.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.15.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Judges Scientific from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

