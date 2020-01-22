Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.83. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $110.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,757 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

