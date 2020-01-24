Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,639,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

