Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,495,535.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LEN opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $68.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 15.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 17.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Lennar by 56.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

