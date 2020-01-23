Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$16,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,476,917 shares in the company, valued at C$20,078,442.70.

Shares of TSE MPC opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $212.03 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.33. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.20 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.48.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Madison Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, and retail real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,505,850 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,559 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 1,743,098 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

