Insider Selling: Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells 79,493 Shares of Stock

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 50,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $639,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 60,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $777,000.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 100,055 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,708.95.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 67,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $871,786.48.

On Monday, October 28th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 229,296 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $3,047,343.84.

On Friday, October 25th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 59,414 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $773,570.28.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 80,528 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $983,246.88.

On Monday, October 21st, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 98,204 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,203,981.04.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.92. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.23.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

