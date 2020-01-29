Insider Selling: Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells 20,964 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MA opened at $320.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

