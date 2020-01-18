Insider Selling: Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Director Sells 4,637 Shares of Stock

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MTRN opened at $61.33 on Friday. Materion Corp has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $71.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Materion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

