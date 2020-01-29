Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

April S. Arnzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

