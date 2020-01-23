Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MSEX stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 19.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,106,000 after acquiring an additional 48,184 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?