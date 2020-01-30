Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $90,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

