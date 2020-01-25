Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Sells 10,090 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Director Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 10,090 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $293,619.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $28.18 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $365,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

