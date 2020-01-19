Insider Selling: Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells 122,589 Shares of Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 122,589 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $2,871,034.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,146.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jo Ann Beltramello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 603 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $9,684.18.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Jo Ann Beltramello sold 14,781 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $227,331.78.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?

