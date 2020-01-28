Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 16,790 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NTRS opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

