Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells 6,087 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $50,826.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

