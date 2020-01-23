Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $84,630.00.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 42.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

