Insider Selling: Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Sells 134,219 Shares of Stock

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,708,539.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36.

On Monday, November 4th, T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of Onespan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.11. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 206.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

