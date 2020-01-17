Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Palomar stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Palomar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

