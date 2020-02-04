Insider Selling: Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $440,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PEN opened at $177.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $185.70.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index