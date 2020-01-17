Insider Selling: Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PUB opened at $29.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

