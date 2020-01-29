Insider Selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) COO Sells 69,448 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $2,025,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,445,445.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PHR stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.18. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

