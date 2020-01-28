Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronnie Darroch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Ronnie Darroch sold 4,000 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $299,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ronnie Darroch sold 500 shares of Plexus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $37,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.98. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $10,217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,267,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plexus by 47.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,843,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

