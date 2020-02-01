Insider Selling: Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 6,157 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $97.67 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $106.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

