Insider Selling: Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of PPS stock opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $257.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.90.

About Proton Power Systems

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

