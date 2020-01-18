Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $11,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PEG stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

