Insider Selling: Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$509,000.

Danny Zivkusic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of Questor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00.

Shares of QST opened at C$5.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.53. Questor Technology Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.39.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million. Analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

QST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

