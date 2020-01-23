Insider Selling: Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Sells 2,285 Shares of Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $107,440.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $4,973,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,045,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,086,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,914,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

