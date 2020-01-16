Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells 133,724 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RealPage stock opened at $57.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $51.65 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at $151,000,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in RealPage by 5,199.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at $25,899,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 15.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 234,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RealPage by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 174,069 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

