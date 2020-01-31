Insider Selling: Record Plc (LON:REC) Insider Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Record Plc (LON:REC) insider James Wood-Collins sold 300,000 shares of Record stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £114,000 ($149,960.54).

Shares of REC opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.69. Record Plc has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a one year high of GBX 42.22 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

