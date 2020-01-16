Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

