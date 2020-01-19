Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,914,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $130.38 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Roku by 356.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roku by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,091,000 after buying an additional 88,649 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Roku by 87.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Roku by 4.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?