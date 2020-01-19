Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 876 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $159,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,793.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $182.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

