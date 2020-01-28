Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.48, for a total transaction of C$26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,794,525.

Peter Allen Drutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.93, for a total transaction of C$69,650.00.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of $665.55 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$96.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.6104411 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.06%.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

