Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,563 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68.

On Monday, November 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36.

ServiceNow stock opened at $304.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,524.35, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.36. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $182.46 and a 52 week high of $307.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

