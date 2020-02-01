Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $37,143.33.

On Friday, January 10th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00.

SIBN stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?