Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, W Carlton Reckling sold 10,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Monday, December 16th, W Carlton Reckling sold 5,000 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.76 on Friday. SI-Bone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of -0.47.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

