Insider Selling: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Sells 11,922 Shares of Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $3,298,200.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $988,700.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,056,205.61.

On Thursday, November 7th, Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $117.89 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 147,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest